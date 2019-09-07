Crews on scene after car drives into train in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Crews are on the scene after a car drove into a train in Janesville.
Dispatch confirmed a car drove into a train at 8:02 p.m. on Laprairie Town Hall Road south of County Highway O.
Officials say it is an active scene and the Janesville Fire Department and Rock County Sheriff's Office are responding.
