Crews on scene after car drives into train in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Crews are on the scene after a car drove into a train in Janesville.

Dispatch confirmed a car drove into a train at 8:02 p.m. on Laprairie Town Hall Road south of County Highway O.

Officials say it is an active scene and the Janesville Fire Department and Rock County Sheriff's Office are responding.

