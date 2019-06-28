'Was all of this for me?': Capsized kayaker who swam to shore learns rescuers searched for 2 hours

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Crystal Lake file photo

LODI, Wis. - Rescue teams searched for two hours after receiving a report that two kayaks may have capsized on Crystal Lake.

Lodi Fire Chief Bobby Annen said after hours of searching, the two kayakers approached officials and let them know that the search was for them.

The kayakers had returned to the lake after a severe storm passed through the area. They told first responders that after the kayak tipped, one of the boaters paddled to shore and the other swam.

"Basically out of the blue, the kayakers showed up," Annen said. "He was kind of like, 'Oh my God, was all of this for me?'"

After receiving the initial reports at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the Lodi Fire Department launched a search of the lake. During the search, they found the overturned kayak with the boater's belongings still inside, an abandoned life vest and clothes still in the water.

"I was positive that someone was in the lake, based on what we found," Annen said.

Lodi Fire and Emergency Medical Services led the search. Prairie Du Sac and Dane County agencies provided sonar boats to assist in the rescue.

Neither kayaker was injured from the incident.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.