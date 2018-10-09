Crews investigate explosion at Monroe ethanol plant
MONROE, Wis. - Crews are investigating what caused an explosion at a Monroe ethanol plant Tuesday morning.
Monroe police said a call came in around 5:45 a.m. reporting an explosion at Badger State Ethanol at 820 W. 17th Street in Monroe.
Officials said there is not currently an active fire and there were no reports of injuries.
News 3 has reached out to Badger State Ethanol officials for information, but have not heard back.
