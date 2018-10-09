News

Crews investigate explosion at Monroe ethanol plant

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 06:58 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 06:59 AM CDT

MONROE, Wis. - Crews are investigating what caused an explosion at a Monroe ethanol plant Tuesday morning.

Monroe police said a call came in around 5:45 a.m. reporting an explosion at Badger State Ethanol at 820 W. 17th Street in Monroe.

Officials said there is not currently an active fire and there were no reports of injuries.

News 3 has reached out to Badger State Ethanol officials for information, but have not heard back.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration