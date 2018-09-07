Crews hope to open roads in Reedsburg as water levels go down

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

REEDSBURG, Wis. - Water levels are slowly going down on the Baraboo River in Reedsburg, and damage assessments will start Monday, county officials said.

Crews will start to open some Reedsburg roads Friday as the water recedes, according to a release.

The donation center at First Presbyterian Church at North Park and Second Street will continue to be open to take and give donations and food from noon to 6 p.m. through Thursday, officials said.

The volunteer center in Reedsburg will be open Saturday.

Damage assessments will start Monday, according to the release.

Assessors will visit a lot of homes, but not every home, officials said. They will be getting a sample of damage for declaration purposes, but a more thorough assessment will happen in the future, so if they don’t visit your property next week, they will be back.

All assessors will have identification with them, and officials are reminding residents to be aware that scammers may be in the area. If anyone has questions about the identity of an assessor, they can call 608-524-2376.

Homeowners who want help cleaning up flood damage in Sauk County should call 608-355-3200.