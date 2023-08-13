featured Crews from nearly two dozen agencies respond to downtown Whitewater fire Kyle Jones Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Aug 13, 2023 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER, Wis. -- A fire in downtown Whitewater prompted a large response Saturday afternoon and caused thousands of dollars in damages.Whitewater Fire and EMS crews were called to Center Street at around 2:12 p.m. for reports of multiple buildings on fire. Officials said flames could be seen coming from the roof of two buildings.Crews were able to put out lots of fire from the ground, but when they made their way up to the roof they found it engulfed in flames, with fire extending to the second floor.The incident was elevated to a three-alarm fire because of how hot it was outside and how many buildings were affected. Crews from over two dozen agencies assisted in bringing the fire under control.Officials said damages are estimated to be about $175,000. The cause of the fire is believed to be related to construction. No injuries were reported.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Whitewater Fire Whitewater Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Wisconsin Democrats on ‘veto watch’ after Tony Evers blocks 10 bills UW Space Place director explains Perseid meteor shower Wisconsin Marine Tanner Kaltenberg laid to rest in Verona Janesville police say investigation into high school coach is nearly complete, update to come to parents Police investigating Friday evening stabbing in Janesville Latest News Death toll from Maui wildfire reaches 89, making it the deadliest in the US in more than 100 years Golf fundraiser marks decade of supporting research of genetic disorder Markesan man struck by vehicle in Dodge County, taken to University Hospital with serious injuries How to help or donate in response to the deadly wildfire in Maui SOGO Film Festival returns for second year More News