18 departments fight Walworth Co. barn fire, no animals injured

Sharon Fire Dept.

SHARON, Wis. - The Sharon Fire Department says more than a dozen fire departments from Wisconsin and Illinois were at the scene of a barn fire for seven hours Thursday night.

The call for a barn fire with animals possibly inside first came just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Multiple departments were called for mutual aid, with 18 departments responding.

According to the Sharon Fire Department, crews found a heavy fire coming from the second floor hay area of the barn. All animals were out of the barn by the time firefighters arrived on scene and are being held at a neighboring farm.

While crews were able to contain the fire to the single barn within an hour, they remained on scene for seven hours to put out the fire. One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for exhaustion, but no other injuries were reported.

The Sharon Fire Department says more than 200,000 gallons of water were used to put out the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

