Crews fight fire in Town of Beloit after car crashes into house

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. - A stretch of Riverside Drive in the Town of Beloit is currently closed while crews fight a house fire.

Rock County dispatch says the fire started at about 2:45 a.m. when a car drove into a house. Dispatch says no injuries have been reported.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all lanes of Riverside Drive/Highway 51 are closed between East Azalea Terrace and East Hillside Avenue while crews fight the fire.

As of 7 a.m., fire crews were still on the scene and roads were still closed.

Drivers are encouraged to take a different route.

TRAFFIC ALERT - RIVERSIDE DR IS CLOSED IN TOWN OF BELOIT AT INMAN DUE TO A HOUSE FIRE. THIS IS NORTH OF NEWARK RD AND SOUTH OF TOWNLINE RD — Rock County Comm (@RockCounty911) July 7, 2019

