Crews fight fire in Town of Beloit after car crashes into house

Posted: Jul 07, 2019 07:24 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 07:24 AM CDT

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. - A stretch of Riverside Drive in the Town of Beloit is currently closed while crews fight a house fire.

Rock County dispatch says the fire started at about 2:45 a.m. when a car drove into a house. Dispatch says no injuries have been reported.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all lanes of Riverside Drive/Highway 51 are closed between East Azalea Terrace and East Hillside Avenue while crews fight the fire.

As of 7 a.m., fire crews were still on the scene and roads were still closed.

Drivers are encouraged to take a different route.

 

