BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

State employee killed in incident at Volk Field, Dept. of Military Affairs says

News

Crews fight barn fire in Lafayette County

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 06:15 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 06:21 PM CDT

BELMONT, Wis. - A large barn fire is taking place in the village of Belmont on Monday evening. 

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said authorities were dispatched at 4:30 p.m. to 15300 Bethel Grove Road after they received reports of a barn fire 100 feet from the farm. 

Dispatch said authorities were still at the scene after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration