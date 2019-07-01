Crews fight barn fire in Lafayette County

freeimages.com File photo

BELMONT, Wis. - A large barn fire is taking place in the village of Belmont on Monday evening.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said authorities were dispatched at 4:30 p.m. to 15300 Bethel Grove Road after they received reports of a barn fire 100 feet from the farm.

Dispatch said authorities were still at the scene after 6 p.m. on Monday.

