MFD: Fire at Mallards stadium being investigated as 'potentially suspicious'

A fire at the Madison Mallards stadium is being investigated as "potentially suspicious in nature," according to the Madison Fire Department.

MADISON, Wis. - A fire at the Madison Mallards stadium is being investigated as "potentially suspicious in nature," according to the Madison Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out to the stadium around 9:50 p.m. Thursday, which is located at 2920 Sherman Avenue. They arrived to find the gift shop at the stadium on fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, but flare-ups continued early Friday morning as things inside the building continued to burn.

The building suffered significant damage, including a roof collapse. No one was injured.

The Madison Fire Department is still at the scene as the investigation is ongoing.

