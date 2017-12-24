Sun Prairie fire causes $250K in damage, displaces 2 families before Christmas

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Two families were displaced from their homes Saturday night after a fire in Sun Prairie caused $250,000 in damages.

The call came in at 6:54 p.m., dispatchers said. Sun Prairie and DeForest Fire Departments were called to the scene along Montana Avenue.

Officials estimated there were about $250,000 in damages. One cat and one iguana were rescued from the home and two families have been displaced, according to a release from Sun Prairie Fire Department.

When officials arrived at the scene, flames were coming from the garage of one unit. Minor explosions delayed fire crews from entering the building, officials said.

All of the people had evacuated the residence, and there were no reported injuries, officials said.

Sun Prairie emergency medical services provided care to the animals using pet masks that were donated to the department years ago, officials said.

Sun Prairie Fire Department