MADISON, Wis. -- Fire officials say a pier collapse outside Memorial Union on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Monday afternoon could have been much worse.

Dozens fell into the waters of Lake Mendota when the crowded pier gave way as students sought reprieve from the heat ahead of the fall semester. One person was sent to a hospital, and five others reported injuries, the Madison Fire Department said.