MADISON, Wis. -- Fire officials say a pier collapse outside Memorial Union on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Monday afternoon could have been much worse.
Dozens fell into the waters of Lake Mendota when the crowded pier gave way as students sought reprieve from the heat ahead of the fall semester. One person was sent to a hospital, and five others reported injuries, the Madison Fire Department said.
The mess of metal underwater posed hazards not just to those who fell into the lake but those tasked with getting them out.
"Putting our divers into an environment like that where the structure is collapsed upon itself and intertwined is very dangerous for our divers," Lt. Jon Mast from the department's Lake Rescue Team said.
The scale of the incident was also a challenge.
"You're in an unfamiliar environment of the water just trying to get people to come back around, slow down, try and help yourself if you can getting to shore, and then assist the ones that can't and need help," Mast said of his mindset when called to action.
A crew with a crane and a barge removed what was left of the pier from the lakefront Tuesday, the same day it had been set to be put away for the season.
UW sophomore Mia Kotler watched the cleanup from the shore.
"You don't even think about [the fact] that can happen, but now I feel like we're all going to be aware of it since it just happened," she said.
A university official said the swimming area was closed at the time of the collapse.
