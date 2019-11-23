Crash with injuries leads to road closures on portion of Highway 81

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

NEWARK, Wis. - A crash with injuries has led to road closures on a portion of Highway 81 Friday night.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened on mile marker 107.8 near West Beloit Newark Road at 6:01 p.m. The highway between County Highway K and Moralty Road has been closed.

Officials said all lanes are blocked in both directions.

As an alternate route, westbound drivers can go north on County Highway K, west on Skinner Road and south on Moralty Road. This route is reversed for eastbound drivers.

Rock County dispatch said the Rock County Sheriff's Office and Orfordville Fire Department have responded to the scene.

Closures are expected to last for about two hours.

