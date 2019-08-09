News

All interstate lanes near Lake Mills clear following crash

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 12:34 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 02:04 PM CDT

All interstate lanes near Lake Mills have reopened following a crash Friday morning.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash was cleared at 1:40 p.m.

Westbound I-94 was blocked at mile marker 258, and the Wisconsin State Patrol was on the scene. 

