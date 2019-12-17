Eastbound lanes on Beltline near interstate back open after overnight crash
MADISON, Wis. - All eastbound lanes of the Beltline near Agriculture Drive are back open following a crash overnight.
Dane County Dispatch confirmed the crash happened at 11:38 p.m. Monday on the Beltline at mile marker 267.6 near Ho-Chunk Casino. All eastbound lanes were blocked until approximately 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.
The number of cars that were involved is unknown at this time. There were ambulances at the scene but no injuries had been reported.
