LIVE NOW

News 3 Now This Morning

PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

News

Eastbound lanes on Beltline near interstate back open after overnight crash

By:

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 12:09 AM CST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 02:56 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - All eastbound lanes of the Beltline near Agriculture Drive are back open following a crash overnight.

Dane County Dispatch confirmed the crash happened at 11:38 p.m. Monday on the Beltline at mile marker 267.6 near Ho-Chunk Casino. All eastbound lanes were blocked until approximately 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The number of cars that were involved is unknown at this time. There were ambulances at the scene but no injuries had been reported.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration