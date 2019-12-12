BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Crash reported on icy bridge, drivers asked to avoid part of High Point Road, firefighters say

LIVE NOW

Headline Goes Here

LIVE: House Judiciary Committee considers H.Res. 755, Articles of Impeachment

PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

News

Crash reported on icy bridge, drivers asked to avoid part of High Point Road, firefighters say

Icy conditions on Madison overpasses reported

By:

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 01:15 PM CST

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 01:32 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Drivers are being asked to avoid High Point Road on Madison's west side following a crash.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on the bridge of High Point Road, between Watts Road and D'onofrio Drive, according to a tweet by the Madison Fire Department.

 

 

Madison police said serious injuries were reported in this crash. 

The Fire Department reports the bridge is very icy and that conditions in the area are dangerous.

Madison police said several bridges and overpasses are icing over Thursday afternoon. Madison police are also responding to a crash on Stoughton Road. 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration