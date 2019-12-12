Crash reported on icy bridge, drivers asked to avoid part of High Point Road, firefighters say

MADISON, Wis. - Drivers are being asked to avoid High Point Road on Madison's west side following a crash.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on the bridge of High Point Road, between Watts Road and D'onofrio Drive, according to a tweet by the Madison Fire Department.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 #Madison Fire is on scene of a crash on the bridge of High Point Road, between Watts Rd. and D'onofrio Dr. Reports of extremely icy, dangerous conditions there. Road closure currently in place. @CityofMadison Street Division notified. Choose alternate routes. — Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) December 12, 2019

Madison police said serious injuries were reported in this crash.

The Fire Department reports the bridge is very icy and that conditions in the area are dangerous.

Madison police said several bridges and overpasses are icing over Thursday afternoon. Madison police are also responding to a crash on Stoughton Road.

Patrol officers reporting icy conditions on some roadways,

particularly bridges and overpasses. Please be cautious. Head-on crash on High

Point Rd. over West Beltline Highway. Serious injuries reported. Another crash

currently being worked on Stoughton Rd. — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) December 12, 2019

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.