Crash reported on icy bridge, drivers asked to avoid part of High Point Road, firefighters say
Icy conditions on Madison overpasses reported
MADISON, Wis. - Drivers are being asked to avoid High Point Road on Madison's west side following a crash.
The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on the bridge of High Point Road, between Watts Road and D'onofrio Drive, according to a tweet by the Madison Fire Department.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 #Madison Fire is on scene of a crash on the bridge of High Point Road, between Watts Rd. and D'onofrio Dr. Reports of extremely icy, dangerous conditions there. Road closure currently in place. @CityofMadison Street Division notified. Choose alternate routes.— Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) December 12, 2019
Madison police said serious injuries were reported in this crash.
The Fire Department reports the bridge is very icy and that conditions in the area are dangerous.
Madison police said several bridges and overpasses are icing over Thursday afternoon. Madison police are also responding to a crash on Stoughton Road.
Patrol officers reporting icy conditions on some roadways,— Madison Police (@madisonpolice) December 12, 2019
particularly bridges and overpasses. Please be cautious. Head-on crash on High
Point Rd. over West Beltline Highway. Serious injuries reported. Another crash
currently being worked on Stoughton Rd.
