Crash on Highway 51 in Stoughton causes injuries

Photo courtesy Jill Swangstu

STOUGHTON, Wis. - A two-vehicle crash on Highway 51 in Stoughton injured four people.

All lanes of Highway 51 between Jackson Street and Rutland Dunn Townline Road are back open after officials shutdown the highway following the crash, according to a news release.

The call came in at 1:37 p.m., according to dispatch. Officials said Dane County deputies and Stoughton fire and emergency medical services were on the scene. Ambulances from Oregon, McFarland and Deer-Grove were called to assist.

All injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

One driver was cited for Failure to Yield the Right-of-Way from a stop sign.

The crash is still under investigation.

