Crash on Highway 12 in Walworth County kills two children, 7, 14

WHITEWATER, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details surrounding a fatal two-vehicle crash Thursday evening near Whitewater.

According to a news release from the department, Waterford resident Kristina Wilken, 44, turned her 2003 Ford Excursion, which was pulling a camper trailer, into the path of an oncoming semi-tractor hauling an empty tanker. The semi-tractor hit the rear passenger side, causing “severe damage,” according to Walworth County.

There’s still debris to be cleaned up from a crash on Hwy 12 yesterday. Where my photographer is is where the traffic light used to be. Now it’s in the ditch. We’re waiting to hear back from the sheriff’s office about what happened. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/HbneBj5TDN — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) August 2, 2019

Wilken was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Her 14-year-old daughter, Kaylinn Wilken, was killed in the crash. The front passenger of the Excursion was 42-year-old Michael Koelsch, who is from Boise, Idaho. He was taken to the hospital with injuries. One of his twin 7-year-old daughters, Olly Koelsch, was killed. The other was taken to the hospital with injuries. The sheriff’s office said it doesn’t know the extent of everyone’s injuries at this time.

The driver of the semi-tractor, Allen Guthrie, 56, of Elkhorn, was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation, though officials say the intersection where this happened, where Highway 12 and County Road N meet, “gives them heartburn.”

David Kachel, who lives in Whitewater, said this intersection always gives the community problems. His cousin got in a crash there almost 13 years ago to the day of Thursday’s crash.

“This intersection has always been a terrible intersection,” Kachel said. “The bypass altogether is a terrible disaster.”

Michael Pyritz, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, said there is a project for the intersection in the works for 2020, though he couldn’t give specifics.

Nine agencies assisted with the crash Thursday evening, including Whitewater Police, Fire and Rescue, UW Whitewater Police Department, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Brothers Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office.



