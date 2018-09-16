Crash on East Washington Avenue sends one to hospital

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A woman was sent to a local hospital Saturday afternoon after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a building in downtown Madison, according to officials.

The driver of the sedan experienced a medical incident in the parking lot of a business on the 2800 block of East Washington Avenue, according to an incident report from the Madison Fire Department.

Three passengers were able to get out of the vehicle, but the driver was injured and trapped inside until paramedics and firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after 12:30 p.m

The building did not suffer significant structural damage, according to the report. The property is a shared commercial kitchen space for local food vendors.