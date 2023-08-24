Madison
August 24, 2023 @ 5:39 am
Assignment Editor
MADISON, Wis. -- A crash near the Todd Drive exit on the westbound Beltline caused minor traffic delays Thursday morning, but the cause of the incident wasn't immediately clear.
The crash has since fully cleared and traffic conditions have mostly returned to normal.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed at least one vehicle crashed along the right shoulder guardrail. Information on injuries wasn't immediately available.
As of just before 9 a.m., delays stretched back to between the Park Street and Fish Hatchery Road exits.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
