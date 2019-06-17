BREAKING NEWS

Crash in Iowa County closes U.S. 18 in both directions

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 07:56 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 08:34 AM CDT

MONTFORT, Wis. - Part of U.S. 18 in Iowa County is closed in both directions because of a crash.

The area impacted is between County Roads I and XX, according to officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office. This is near Montfort. 

The crash was reported around 6:20 a.m. on Monday.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen.

