Crash in Iowa County closes U.S. 18 in both directions
MONTFORT, Wis. - Part of U.S. 18 in Iowa County is closed in both directions because of a crash.
The area impacted is between County Roads I and XX, according to officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office. This is near Montfort.
The crash was reported around 6:20 a.m. on Monday.
It’s unclear when the road will reopen.
