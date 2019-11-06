Highway 51 near McFarland reopens following rollover crash

File photo

McFARLAND, Wis. - All lanes on Highway 51 near McFarland have reopened following a crash that happened Tuesday night.

Alert | DANE Co | Crash | US 51 NB/SB | TOWER RD | All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511WI (@511WI) November 5, 2019

A Dane County Communications Center dispatcher said a rollover crash was reported at 5:17 p.m. on the highway at the intersection with Exchange Street in the town of Dunn.

State traffic officials said Highway 51 was closed from Tower Road to Farwell Street.

The highway reopened at 6:52 p.m.

