WISC-TV GM provides rescan, antenna project details for over-the-air viewers

Highway 51 near McFarland reopens following rollover crash

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 05:35 PM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 06:16 AM CST

McFARLAND, Wis. - All lanes on Highway 51 near McFarland have reopened following a crash that happened Tuesday night. 

 

 

A Dane County Communications Center dispatcher said a rollover crash was reported at 5:17 p.m. on the highway at the intersection with Exchange Street in the town of Dunn. 

State traffic officials said Highway 51 was closed from Tower Road to Farwell Street. 

The highway reopened at 6:52 p.m.

 

 

