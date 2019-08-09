All interstate lanes near Sullivan reopen following crash
SULLIVAN, Wis. - All interstate lanes near Sullivan have reopened following a crash Friday.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane of I-94 going eastbound was closed due to a crash.
The crash happened at Willow Glen Road at 1:10 p.m. and was cleared at 3:06 p.m.
The Waukesha Sheriff's Department handled the situation.
