All interstate lanes near Sullivan reopen following crash

SULLIVAN, Wis. - All interstate lanes near Sullivan have reopened following a crash Friday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane of I-94 going eastbound was closed due to a crash.

The crash happened at Willow Glen Road at 1:10 p.m. and was cleared at 3:06 p.m.

The Waukesha Sheriff's Department handled the situation.

