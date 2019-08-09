News

All interstate lanes near Sullivan reopen following crash

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 01:55 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 03:21 PM CDT

SULLIVAN, Wis. - All interstate lanes near Sullivan have reopened following a crash Friday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane of I-94 going eastbound was closed due to a crash.

The crash happened at Willow Glen Road at 1:10 p.m. and was cleared at 3:06 p.m.

The Waukesha Sheriff's Department handled the situation.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration