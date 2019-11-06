Crash closes part of interstate in Juneau County near Mauston

LIVE NOW

Posted: Nov 06, 2019 08:38 AM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:29 AM CST

MAUSTON, Wis. - Part of the westbound interstate is closed in Juneau County, near Mauston, because of a crash.

511 Wisconsin indicates I-90/94 is closed at mile marker 69, beyond Wisconsin 82.

There is no word on how many vehicles are involved.

