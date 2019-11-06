Crash closes part of interstate in Juneau County near Mauston

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MAUSTON, Wis. - Part of the westbound interstate is closed in Juneau County, near Mauston, because of a crash.

511 Wisconsin indicates I-90/94 is closed at mile marker 69, beyond Wisconsin 82.

There is no word on how many vehicles are involved.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.