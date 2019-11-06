Crash closes part of interstate in Juneau County near Mauston
MAUSTON, Wis. - Part of the westbound interstate is closed in Juneau County, near Mauston, because of a crash.
511 Wisconsin indicates I-90/94 is closed at mile marker 69, beyond Wisconsin 82.
There is no word on how many vehicles are involved.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for raping, impregnating 14-year-old girl
- One dead after officer-involved shooting in Monroe County
- Stoughton woman cited, arrested in rollover crash that led to road closures on Highway 51
- Explosion caught on camera caused by car running in Westport garage
- Ways to protect your pipes from freezing this winter
- West YMCA in Madison closes temporarily due to broken water main