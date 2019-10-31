Five injured in Highway 51 crash; teen arrested for OWI, driving stolen vehicle

McFARLAND, Wis. - Five people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning following a crash involving a stolen vehicle on Highway 51 in the town of Dunn.

An SUV, reported stolen from Stoughton, was heading southbound on Highway 51 when the driver lost control and crossed over into the northbound lane, according Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson for the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The SUV hit a minivan head-on, then spun into two other northbound vehicles, Schaffer said.

At least five people were taken to the hospital. According to Schaffer, their injuries range from minor to serious, but none are life-threatening.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, Jakel D. Jones, 17, of Fitchburg, was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing injury, Schaffer said.

The crash closed Highway 51 in both directions for 90 minutes.

