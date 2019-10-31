Five injured in Highway 51 crash; teen arrested for OWI, driving stolen vehicle
McFARLAND, Wis. - Five people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning following a crash involving a stolen vehicle on Highway 51 in the town of Dunn.
An SUV, reported stolen from Stoughton, was heading southbound on Highway 51 when the driver lost control and crossed over into the northbound lane, according Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson for the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
The SUV hit a minivan head-on, then spun into two other northbound vehicles, Schaffer said.
At least five people were taken to the hospital. According to Schaffer, their injuries range from minor to serious, but none are life-threatening.
The driver of the stolen vehicle, Jakel D. Jones, 17, of Fitchburg, was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing injury, Schaffer said.
The crash closed Highway 51 in both directions for 90 minutes.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Farm worker becomes trapped from waist down in 12-inch tube, suffers severe injuries, sheriff says
Next Story
MFD: Woman found barefoot outside after candle catches living room curtains on fire
Local And Regional News
- MFD: Woman found barefoot outside after candle catches living room curtains on fire
- Snowstorm prompts Elkhorn to cancel Halloween trick-or-treating, reschedule
- Five injured in Highway 51 crash; teen arrested for OWI, driving stolen vehicle
- List: Trick-or-treating times for communities across southern Wisconsin
- Janesville Police Department K-9 recovering from surgery to amputate toe
- Masked man pushed into Muir Field Road home, stole items, injured victim