One person killed, arrest made following car vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 12/18

MADISON, Wis. - One person is dead after being hit by a car near U.S. Highway 12/18 and Millpond Road Monday night, according to Madison police.

The crash happened at approximately 7:05 p.m. Monday. The highway was blocked off until 12:14 a.m. Tuesday while police officers, investigators, a sergeant and a traffic crash specialist were on scene.

The road will be open for the Tuesday morning commute.

Man arrested after fatal crash

While investigating the crash, police arrested 37-year-old Shuan T. Jones on tentative charges of Knowingly Operating While Revoked Causing Death, Ignition Interlock Device Tampering, Failure to Install and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer. The vehicle Jones was driving was also recovered by police.

Court records show Jones had three prior violations for Operating While Revoked after losing his license and being ordered to install an Ignition Interlock Device on April 10th, 2015, following his third DUI.

The name of the person killed will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office at a later time.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.