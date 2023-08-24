VERONA, Wis. -- Some residents in western Dane County found themselves without internet or cell service for much of Thursday after a crash caused outages in the area, Verona police said.
The crash happened late Thursday morning in the area of South Main Street and Whalen Road.
Police said the lapse in service seemed to primarily be impacting AT&T and Verizon customers but that UScellular users were not affected.
In an email to News 3 Now Thursday night, a Charter spokesperson said the crash affected "both aerial and underground fiber/coax cables, and the fiber optic cables required repairs in multiple locations."
Spectrum customers in Verona and Mount Horeb lost their internet service as a result, but crews were expected to have the issue resolved by late Thursday night.
The outage caused headaches for those working from home in western Dane County, including Stephanie Beirne.
"I had to come over to the library and I happened to find my manager and we're sharing a table and working together today," she said.
They weren't the only ones to do so, according to library director Stacey Burkart.
"I'm not sure [of] an exact number, but there was a point at which every table and chair was filled earlier today," she said.
The outage was a wakeup call for Beirne and her teenage children.
"I think we definitely take our internet access for granted," she said.
Authorities didn't share many details about the crash itself.
Emergency 911 service in the area was not affected, police said.
