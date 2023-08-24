Madison
August 24, 2023 @ 10:08 am
Assignment Editor
VERONA, Wis. -- Some residents in western Dane County may be without internet or cell service until Thursday night after a late morning crash caused outages in the area, Verona police said.
The outage was expected to last until roughly 10 p.m.
Police said the lapse in service seemed to primarily be impacting AT&T and Verizon customers. U.S. Cellular users were not effected.
Spectrum crews are reportedly aware of the outages and are working on repairs. Some roads may be closed as a result; Verona police plan to share those details when they arise.
Authorities didn't share many details about the crash itself.
This is a developing story that will be updated as News 3 Now learns more.
