Crash blocks southbound lanes of I-39 near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Columbia County.

All southbound lanes of I-39 at Wisconsin State Highway 33 near Portage are blocked, according to an alert by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash happened a little after 7:45 a.m. Monday.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene.

