Crash blocks southbound lanes of I-39 near Portage
PORTAGE, Wis. - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Columbia County.
All southbound lanes of I-39 at Wisconsin State Highway 33 near Portage are blocked, according to an alert by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash happened a little after 7:45 a.m. Monday.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Crash blocks southbound lanes of I-39 near Portage
- Editorial: United Nations CEDAW - Women's Rights are human rights
- Madison school board to hold first meeting with new members on the road
- Speeds reach 115 mph during interstate chase, fleeing driver crashes into squad car, tree, vehicles
- ‘It was absolutely surreal': Two photographers capture history with iconic GM smokestack fall
- Milwaukee Bucks lose to Boston Celtics in game 1 of East Semifinals