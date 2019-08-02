Crash backs up northbound I-39 nearly six miles in Dane County

File photo File photo

McFARLAND, Wis. - A crash blocking part of I-39 near McFarland in Dane County has backed up traffic nearly six miles.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the backup is a result of a crash on northbound I-39 at County Road N initially reported at 10:45 a.m.

Updated | DANE Co | Crash | I-39 NB | COUNTY N | All Lanes Affected (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — WisDOT Traffic Management Center (@511WI) August 2, 2019

Lanes were initially blocked, and vehicles could get around on the shoulder, according to a release by the DOT.

The DOT says those lanes have since been reopened, but traffic backups are now nearly six miles.

