Crash backs up northbound I-39 nearly six miles in Dane County
McFARLAND, Wis. - A crash blocking part of I-39 near McFarland in Dane County has backed up traffic nearly six miles.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the backup is a result of a crash on northbound I-39 at County Road N initially reported at 10:45 a.m.
Updated | DANE Co | Crash | I-39 NB | COUNTY N | All Lanes Affected (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG— WisDOT Traffic Management Center (@511WI) August 2, 2019
Lanes were initially blocked, and vehicles could get around on the shoulder, according to a release by the DOT.
The DOT says those lanes have since been reopened, but traffic backups are now nearly six miles.
