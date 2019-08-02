BREAKING NEWS

Former UW Badger football player Quintez Cephus found not guilty in sexual assault trial

Your Guide to CrossFit Games 2019

News

Crash backs up northbound I-39 nearly six miles in Dane County

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 11:58 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 01:37 PM CDT

McFARLAND, Wis. - A crash blocking part of I-39 near McFarland in Dane County has backed up traffic nearly six miles.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the backup is a result of a crash on northbound I-39 at County Road N initially reported at 10:45 a.m. 

 

 

Lanes were initially blocked, and vehicles could get around on the shoulder, according to a release by the DOT. 

The DOT says those lanes have since been reopened, but traffic backups are now nearly six miles. 

