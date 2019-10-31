Crash blocks Highway 51 near Arlington in Columbia County
ARLINGTON, Wis. - All lanes, in both directions of Highway 51 are blocked near Arlington in Columbia County.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office was sent to a crash on Highway 51 at Goose Pond Road around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.
The crash is expected to impact traffic for a couple of hours, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
There is no word on any injuries.
