Crash blocks Highway 51 near Arlington in Columbia County

ARLINGTON, Wis. - All lanes, in both directions of Highway 51 are blocked near Arlington in Columbia County.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office was sent to a crash on Highway 51 at Goose Pond Road around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

The crash is expected to impact traffic for a couple of hours, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

There is no word on any injuries.

