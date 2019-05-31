Cows on the Concourse coming to Capitol Square

MADISON, Wis. - Cows on the Concourse will be held on Madison's Capitol Square on Saturday.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard and will happen rain or shine. The free and family-friendly event marks the start of Dane County's June Dairy Month.

Those who attend can meet and greet cows brought in from local dairy farms. According to the Cows on the Concourse website, there will be two cow petting areas. Moo Experts will be there to answer any cattle-related questions.

Other activities include the Ed‘Moo'cation Zone that teaches eventgoers about the tradition of dairy in Wisconsin, while athletic stations present how dairy products support healthy lifestyles.

Kids can also learn dairy facts and win souvenir T-shirts in the My Dairyland Scavenger Hunt.

Grilled cheese sandwiches and milk will be served at the event, with Muenster cheese being the specialty cheese.

