Cow Chip Throw and Festival brings thousands to Prairie du Sac
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. - There’s a strange and smelly competition occurred in Sauk County this weekend, drawing between 40,000 and 50,000 people.
The 44th annual Cow Chip Throw and Festival brings people together to see how far they can chuck a chunk of manure. The current state record is 248 feet.
Organizers said they’re motivated to keep the festival going because it draws so many visitors from all over the world.
“I had a really hard time understanding and imagining how it was,” one attendee told News 3. “Not only the chip throwing, but also the whole parade thing with giant cows that just poop on the street.”
