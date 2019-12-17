LIVE NOW

News 3 Now This Morning

PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

News

Cousins Subs introduces Sub in a Bowl

By:

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 09:22 AM CST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 09:23 AM CST

MILWAUKEE - Cousins Subs is introducing the new Sub in a Bowl to its menu.

According to a release, the Sub in a Bowl is a way for guests to order a sub over a bed of fresh mixed greens instead of on bread. Each Sub in a Bowl has the same amount of proteins and toppings as a signature sandwich.

“More and more we receive requests for bread-free options,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “Adding Sub in a Bowl to our menu provides the opportunity for more guests to enjoy our Midwest-inspired cuisine in a way that works better for their dietary needs."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration