Cousins Subs introduces Sub in a Bowl
MILWAUKEE - Cousins Subs is introducing the new Sub in a Bowl to its menu.
According to a release, the Sub in a Bowl is a way for guests to order a sub over a bed of fresh mixed greens instead of on bread. Each Sub in a Bowl has the same amount of proteins and toppings as a signature sandwich.
“More and more we receive requests for bread-free options,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “Adding Sub in a Bowl to our menu provides the opportunity for more guests to enjoy our Midwest-inspired cuisine in a way that works better for their dietary needs."
