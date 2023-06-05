Madison Police Night Lights

WATERLOO, Wis. -- A Madison police officer was cited and arrested in early May after another law enforcement officer found him with a loaded gun and smelling of alcohol in a crashed vehicle 50 feet off a Dodge County highway, court records allege.

Records filed in Dodge County claim 35-year-old Dennis Sbertoli crashed his car along Highway 19 sometime prior to 5:10 a.m. the morning of May 9.

