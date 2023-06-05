WATERLOO, Wis. -- A Madison police officer was cited and arrested in early May after another law enforcement officer found him with a loaded gun and smelling of alcohol in a crashed vehicle 50 feet off a Dodge County highway, court records allege.
Records filed in Dodge County claim 35-year-old Dennis Sbertoli crashed his car along Highway 19 sometime prior to 5:10 a.m. the morning of May 9.
News 3 Now identified Sbertoli as a member of the department using a copy of a Madison Police Department employee roster from the second quarter of 2022.
According to a criminal complaint, Sbertoli told the responding Dodge County Sheriff's Office deputy that he had crashed "two hours" before the deputy arrived.
Sbertoli also told the deputy he had a loaded gun in the vehicle's door. During a later search of the vehicle, the deputy reportedly found a loaded handgun without the safety on stowed in a holster in the car's door. The gun had a round in the chamber when the deputy found it, records allege.
Court records show Sbertoli has since been charged with operating a firearm while intoxicated and was cited for first-offense operating while intoxicated.
While Sbertoli declined a breathalyzer test, he did go through field sobriety testing, which gave the deputy probable cause to arrest him on suspicion of first-offense OWI.
Another court filing shows Sbertoli was cited for operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration of greater than or equal to 0.15, roughly twice the legal limit.
On Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Sbertoli has since resigned from the Madison Police Department. News 3 Now has reached out to the department's spokesperson to confirm but she didn't immediately respond.
Logan Rude is the assignment editor and a digital producer for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com.