Court orders new trial in fetal malpractice case

MADISON, Wis. - A state appeals court has ordered a new trial in a medical malpractice lawsuit alleging a Milwaukee doctor didn't take steps to protect a baby from brain damage.

Raquel Barney's son, London, was suffered a brain injury due to oxygen depletion during birth at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital. She filed a lawsuit in 2015 alleging Dr. Julie Mickelson failed to determine whether a heartbeat monitor placed on Barney's abdomen was accurately measuring London's heartbeat.

A jury found Mickelson wasn't negligent.

The 1st District Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed that decision and remanded the case for a new trial, ruling that when Mickelson realized the abdomen monitor wasn't reliably tracking London's heartbeat she could have used different types of monitors.

Mickelson's attorney, James Gutglass, didn't immediately return a voicemail.

