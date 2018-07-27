LIVE NOW

Court: Madison schools not liable in sexual assault case

Posted: July 26, 2018 06:33 PM CDT

Updated: July 26, 2018 10:10 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A federal appellate panel says the Madison school district isn't liable for a security guard accused of sexually assaulting a student.

According to court documents, a female student accused Whitehorse Middle School security assistant Willie Collins of sexually assaulting her in 2013.

Her parents filed a federal lawsuit in 2015 alleging Collins was grooming the girl and other female students by openly giving them hugs and school personnel did nothing to stop him.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled Thursday that Collins' actions weren't enough to make school employees think he was engaging in sexual misconduct or would in the future.

The parents' attorney, Jeff Herman, says school employees saw Collins was sexually harassing the girl and he plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

