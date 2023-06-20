DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Court documents filed over the last three months provide details on the Darlington Police Department's investigation into multiple child sexual assaults.
Four men whose ages range from 24 to 48 years old have been arrested since March and accused of sexually assaulting underage girls including one as young as 12 years old. A fifth man, a 19-year-old, is accused of obstructing the investigation.
In multiple instances, police used text messages and posts on the social media app Snapchat to link the men to the alleged assaults. Darlington police said Monday that the alleged assaults are believed to be an isolated incident between a small group of men and girls who knew each other, however court documents do not provide information on how or if the assaults are connected.
The first alleged incident cited in the documents occurred in early November 2022 and the most recent incident allegedly occurred in March of this year. If found guilty, each man could face decades of imprisonment.
Javier Mora-Cervantes
Javier Mora-Cervantes, 48, is charged with soliciting a child for prostitution. A criminal complaint filed on April 24 in Lafayette County Circuit Court accuses him of offering a 12-year-old girl $200 to have sex with him.
Mora-Cervantes allegedly sent the girl nearly 600 text messages between Nov. 4, 2022 and Feb. 5, asking the girl if she had any older friends that would trade sex for money. When she said no, he allegedly asked if she'd have sex with him for money.
Speaking to police, the girl said she first met Mora-Cervantes at a Darlington laundromat and gave him her phone number so that he would buy vaping devices for her. She denied having sex with Mora-Cervantes.
Officers made contact with Mora-Cervantes at his apartment on April 20, 2023. He allegedly admitted to speaking with the girl and buying vaping devices for her but denied asking her for sex.
After officers read the text messages sent between Mora-Cervantes and the girl, he allegedly confessed to asking her for sex. According to the complaint, in a text message sent on Nov. 4, 2022 Mora-Cervantes said the girl was 14 years old. When speaking to police, he allegedly estimated she was 16 years old.
Online court records indicate Mora-Cervantes' cash bond was initially set at $4,000 at an initial appearance in April, however he failed to appear at a preliminary hearing in May and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The warrant was canceled earlier this month and his cash bond was raised by $2,500.
Jose Noel Lopez-Ortiz
Jose Noel Lopez-Ortiz, 30, is charged with sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age. A criminal complaint filed in Lafayette County on March 27 accuses him of forcing himself on a teenage girl who was spending time with friends in his apartment in November 2022.
The teen told police that at one point her friends left the apartment to get food, at which point Lopez-Ortiz allegedly pinned himself on top of her and sexually assaulted her. She said that she told her friends what happened when they got back and they took Lopez-Ortiz outside and beat him.
When officers went to the apartment where the sexual assault allegedly occurred, they were met by a 19-year-old man. The man said he lived in the apartment with Lopez-Ortiz and another person. He said he, his girlfriend and the victim were spending time at his apartment on the day of the alleged assault.
The man allegedly withheld information multiple times while speaking with investigators but eventually said he witnessed Lopez-Ortiz having sex with the teen and said he believed it was consensual.
The 19-year-old was arrested for obstruction, but online court records do not show that he was formally charged.
Speaking with investigators, Lopez-Ortiz allegedly said he had only kissed the girl and that she had initiated contact with him. He told investigators he did not have sex with her because she said she did not want to. He allegedly told investigators he thought the girl was 17 years old.
At an initial appearance in March, Lopez-Ortiz's cash bond was set at $5,000.
Online court records show he failed to appear at an adjourned initial appearance in April, his cash bond was forfeited and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Jose Argenis Hernandez-Hernandez
Jose Argenis Hernandez-Hernandez, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree child sexual assault, two counts of child enticement, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and obstructing an officer.
A complaint filed on April 4 in the Lafayette County Circuit Court accuses him of inappropriately messaging a 12-year-old girl on Snapchat, having sex with her, and forcing her to perform sex acts on him while he was driving a vehicle.
The girl said Hernandez-Hernandez added her on Snapchat and told her he knew her mom and sister. He would allegedly send her selfies and request she send him pictures of herself naked.
The girl reported Hernandez-Hernandez picked her up at Holy Rosary Park around Christmas and drove her around. While driving, he allegedly touched her thigh and private areas and forced her to perform sex acts on him.
She reported that Hernandez-Hernandez offered her a vaping device in exchange for sex and told her that if she or her friends wanted alcohol he would give it to her.
She reported that on a second occasion, Hernandez-Hernandez picked her and a friend up at Holy Rosary Park and drove around. He once again allegedly forced her to perform sex acts on him while he was driving.
At one point, the girl reported Hernandez-Hernandez pulled over on the side of a rural road, got out of the car and opened the passenger side door, pulled her out of the car and had sex with her while her friend sat in the back seat.
The girl's friend later told investigators she thought the sex was consensual but that seeing it made her feel uncomfortable. The friend said she did not remember seeing the girl perform sex acts on Hernandez-Hernandez while he was driving.
Investigators contacted Hernandez-Hernandez at his home on March 31. He allegedly denied knowing the girl or her mother. After he was arrested, he allegedly admitted to knowing the girl but said nothing had happened between them.
When asked about the alleged inappropriate Snapchat messages, he allegedly admitted to sending them but maintained nothing of a sexual nature ever occurred between him and the girl.
After further questioning from investigators, Hernandez-Hernandez allegedly admitted to picking up the girl and her friend and having sex with the girl. He also allegedly admitted that the girl performed sex acts on him but he claimed it was consensual. Hernandez-Hernandez allegedly claimed everything happened because he was drunk.
During an initial court appearance in April, Hernandez-Hernandez's cash bond was set at $5,000. Not guilty pleas were entered on all counts during an arraignment last month.
Ruben Hernandez-Alarcon
Ruben Hernandez-Alarcon, 24, is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child. A complaint filed on June 19 in Lafayette County accuses him of having sex with a 12-year-old girl and sending her inappropriate messages through Snapchat.
Hernandez-Alarcon allegedly admitted to allowing the girl to stay at his house instead of going to school, but denied having sex with her. He said he knew the girl from a prior living arrangement.
The girl reported that Hernandez-Alarcon would buy alcohol and vaping devices for her and that the two had sex 10-15 times, usually doing so when she spent the night at his house.
During an initial court appearance Monday, Hernandez-Alarcon's cash bond was set at $25,000. As a condition of his bond, he is not allowed to have contact with the victim or anyone else younger than 18 years old and cannot leave the state.
