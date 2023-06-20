Gavel

DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Court documents filed over the last three months provide details on the Darlington Police Department's investigation into multiple child sexual assaults.

Four men whose ages range from 24 to 48 years old have been arrested since March and accused of sexually assaulting underage girls including one as young as 12 years old. A fifth man, a 19-year-old, is accused of obstructing the investigation.