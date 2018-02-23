Court documents: Evidence of experimentation, explosive materials found in apartment

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Evidence of experimentation and explosive materials were found Tuesday night in an apartment that was evacuated after residents reported smelling smoke and gas earlier that day, according to court documents.

Search warrants released Friday say the apartment manager got a call from a resident Tuesday morning reporting a strong gas or smoke smell in their bathroom.

The apartment manager searched apartments in the same unit. When they searched 30-year-old Brian N. Campbell's apartment, they found a large glass chemistry-type setup with "powders all over the place," and the fireplace appeared to be used to heat up some sort of chemicals," according to the documents.

Dane County Sheriff's Office Brian Campbell

Fire officials reported finding torches, bottles of liquid, including ammonia, bleach and isopropyl alcohol, tubes, burners, ceramic heaters and an assortment of unknown liquids, according to the documents.

HazMat crews worked with science officers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard and the guard's Civil Support Team, used to respond to emergencies or terrorist events that involve weapons of mass destruction, toxic industrial chemicals and natural disasters, to evaluate the situation.

Investigators found possible improvised device precursors, including batteries, open-ended pipes and an active chemical reaction vessel, officials said in the documents. There were also burn marks found on the carpet and walls, which investigators said could be an indication of experimentation.

According to the documents, the chemical smell present in the apartment could be indicative of explosive or toxic material that would be a danger to other residents. There was also a fan in the apartment investigators believe was used to intentionally cool chemicals to prevent a reaction.

Madison police said Environmental Protection Agency agents are working with contractors for the cleanup process. A time frame for the cleanup is not currently known.

Residents were allowed a brief escort into the apartment building Wednesday morning.

Campbell, 30, was arrested Tuesday night after the investigation into his apartment in the 7400 block of Timber Lake Trail.

Campbell is facing tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of improvised explosives, according to the Dane County Jail. He is currently being held on a probation violation for bail jumping.