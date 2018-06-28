Couple with more than 50 pending cases arrested for using fake checks, police say
REEDSBURG, Wis. - A couple with more than 50 pending cases against them was arrested Thursday for trying to use fake checks, Reedsburg police said.
Cody J. Stanbery, 27, of New Lisbon, and Katherine R. Heldt, 29, of Lyndon Station, were arrested early Thursday morning on tentative fraud charges and on outstanding warrants, according to a release.
Stanbery and Heldt tried to use a fake check to buy merchandise at a Reedsburg store Thursday, police said.
Stanbery also had warrants through Juneau and Langlade counties, according to the release. He has 66 open cases through several Wisconsin counties for various property crimes. Heldt has 56 open cases.
Police are urging local merchants to be careful when doing business with Stanbery and Heldt.
