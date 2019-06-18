Police share photo of wanted woman who stole car with partner in Janesville

Janesville Police Department

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A couple stole a car in Janesville on Monday, officials said.

Janesville police were dispatched to The Hubb Auto at 4:53 p.m. for what began as a civil dispute.

The suspects came in a stolen car and took one of the dealer's cars for a test drive. Police said it was quickly learned this was a fraud and that the vehicle was stolen.

Authorities said police initiated a short pursuit on I-39, which ended due to safety concerns. The car thieves drove south to the 600 block of West Sunny Lane. Police apprehended the man, but the woman is still at large.

According to a news release, the subject is described as a white female with blonde hair who is around 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs about 160 pounds.

The release said the woman was wearing denim shorts, a white top and tennis shoes. She was last seen running near Sunny Lane and Highway 51. She does not have a phone and does not know anyone from the area.

The couple is being investigated for numerous stolen vehicles.

Anyone who spots the woman is encouraged to call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.