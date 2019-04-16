Couple killed in crash vehicle struck by driver making U-turn

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

MILWAUKEE - A man and woman have died when their vehicle was struck by a driver making a U-turn in Milwaukee.

The crash on the city's northwest side happened shortly before 6 p.m. Monday. A 66-year-old woman and 65-year-old man suffered severe injuries and did not survive.

The driver of the striking vehicle was questioned by police and released.

