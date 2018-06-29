Couple indicted for distributing opioids through clinic

FreeImages.com/Jason Morrison

MILWAUKEE - A federal grand jury has indicted the owner of a Wauwatosa pain clinic and her ex-husband with prescribing excessive amounts of opioids.

The indictment was unsealed Friday. It charges Lisa and Robert Hofschulz with selling a controlled substance and conspiracy to sell a controlled substance.

According to the indictment, Lisa Hofschulz's cash-only Clinical Pain Consultants clinic collected more than $800,000 in 2015 and $1 million in 2016 by prescribing excessive dosages of opioids, particularly oxycodone and methadone, for no medical purpose.

The indictment states the Hofschulzes distributed an "enormous amount of opioids" throughout Wisconsin that has fueled numerous addictions.

The Hofschulzes are due to appear in court on July 19 for a plea hearing. Their attorneys didn't immediately reply to emails seeking comment.