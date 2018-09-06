County to consider waiving permit fees for flood-related building projects
MADISON, Wis. - The county board will consider waiving construction permit fees for building projects connected to damage from recent flooding, according to a release.
Two separate resolutions will be considered at Thursday night’s meeting. One would authorize Dane County’s State of Emergency Declaration and the other would waive zoning permit, erosion control and other county fees related to building projects for those who experienced flood damage, officials said.
The exemption will be similar to one adopted by the county government in the aftermath of the 2005 Stoughton-area tornado, according to the release.
“Recent floods have affected countless Dane County families, with thousands of reports of homes and businesses damaged," County Executive Joe Parisi said in the release. “Waiving these fees is a small gesture county government can do to make life a little easier for those who face the long, hard road of recovering from this historic flooding.”
Officials said repairs like replacing drywall or carpet don’t require permits, but more extensive home rebuilding projects necessary due to flood damage could require one.
Dane County experienced well over $150 million in damages from the flooding. A recent preliminary damage assessment showed more than 1,650 homes and businesses suffered varying degrees of damage countywide.
Local And Regional News
- County to consider waiving permit fees for flood-related building projects
- Habitat for Humanity asks for donations to help rebuild homes damaged, destroyed in flooding
- MPD responds to reports of man with gunshot wound, 2 suspects on loose
- Ceiling collapse cancels classes at Manitowoc high school
- Remains of La Crosse WWII sailor identified
- Ironman bike route altered due to flooding, organizers say