County highway closed Thursday after straw caught fire on back of freight liner
MADISON, Wis. - County Highway AB shut down for a period of time Thursday afternoon after a freight liner hauling large rolls of straw mulch for seed cover caught on fire.
A Madison Fire Department release said the driver was on the road for 10 minutes when he realized there was a problem. He pulled over and attempted to put out the fire himself. The fire grew quickly since the straw was highly flammable and fueled by the wind.
Engine Company 5 and Engine Company 133 responded where County Highway AB and westbound Beltline highway.
Firefighters believe the heated exhaust may have started the fire. The straw was stacked high behind the exhaust pipe on the rear of the passenger cab before the fire.
The truck and trailer suffered significant damage and might be total losses.
Local And Regional News
