County budget will include opioid epidemic resources, largest increase in mental health resources

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County budget for 2019 will include funding for emergency mental health crisis response and the opioid epidemic, according to a release.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday the budget will include the single-largest increase in front-line mental health sources in the county’s history, which is a $320,000 expansion of the emergency mobile mental crisis program created two years ago and coordinated by Journey Mental Health.

“Often, law enforcement and other emergency responders are the first at the scene when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis or an opioid overdose,” Parisi said in the release. “By expanding proven programs, we will partner with law enforcement to give them the extra resources they need in a response and partner with local agencies to help ensure those struggling with mental illness or addiction get the support they need.”

The program currently has two staff members working with the Madison Police Department to aid officers in deescalation of emergency situations where mental health is an underlying contributor, according to the release. The 2019 budget would create three additional crisis worker positions, including one that would be embedded with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and responsible for patrolling rural areas to expand the reach of the mobile crisis response team.

The additional positions will also help mental health crisis staff respond to an emergency 24 hours a day, seven days a week, officials said.

“I applaud County Executive Parisi for placing a dedicated mental health specialist, embedded in the sheriff’s office, as part of his 2019 Executive Budget,” Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney said in the release. “Our staff has shown over the past three years that through our crisis intervention team jail training our deputies have been better prepared to address mental health challenges as they arise. With this new position our deputies will be better equipped to keep those with mental illness out of the criminal justice system.”

In 2017, more than 41,000 calls were placed to Journey’s mental health crisis line, with 3,000 calls coming in from midnight to 8 a.m., which shows the need for continuous coverage and support for those in need, officials said. A crisis worker will respond to an individual’s home or location to provide assistance if calls cannot be resolved over the phone.

The budget also includes $25,000 to continue crisis intervention training done by NAMI-Dane County, according to the release.

Efforts to combat Dane County’s opioid epidemic

Through August 2018, there were more than 200 heroin overdoses in the city of Madison, compared to a total of 142 for all of 2017, officials said in the release.

As part of the 2019 budget, $125,000 will support Safe Communities’ Emergency Department to Recovery, Jail to Recovery and Pregnancy to Recovery programs, according to the release. The Emergency Department to Recovery program reports having a 90 percent success rate at getting individuals into treatment after presenting in the emergency room with an overdose.

Public Health Madison-Dane County will receive $10,000 in additional resources to expand the availability of Narcan, the opiate overdose countering drug, into parts of the community that are experiencing higher occurrences of overdoses, according to the release. The additional funds will allow the department to distribute Narcan to more than 125 business locations in Dane County in 2019.

The full 2019 budget will be introduced Monday.