Counting Crows concert canceled at Breese Stevens Field due to weather, safety
Refunds offered at point of purchase
MADISON, Wis. - The Counting Crows concert at Breese Stevens Field has been canceled Wednesday night, according to the band's Twitter account.
Due to weather, unforeseen circumstances, and safety the show tonight in Madison, Wisconsin has been canceled. Refunds will be given at point of purchase.— Counting Crows (@CountingCrows) September 19, 2018
The band tweeted about the cancelation about 30 minutes before the concert was expected to start.
The tweet credited "weather, unforeseen circumstances and safety" as the reasons for the cancellation.
FPC Live posted on the event page that the show was canceled "due to the artist's stated concerns about potential weather in the area."
Refunds will be given at the point of purchase, according to the band.
Really disappointed in tonight’s show being canceled, but for the best I guess. https://t.co/W3qCXv7HGD— Matthew Clark (@officialmattc2) September 19, 2018
