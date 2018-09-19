News

Counting Crows concert canceled at Breese Stevens Field due to weather, safety

Refunds offered at point of purchase

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 06:09 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 06:13 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Counting Crows concert at Breese Stevens Field has been canceled Wednesday night, according to the band's Twitter account.

The band tweeted about the cancelation about 30 minutes before the concert was expected to start.

The tweet credited "weather, unforeseen circumstances and safety" as the reasons for the cancellation. 

FPC Live  posted on the event page that the show was canceled "due to the artist's stated concerns about potential weather in the area." 

Refunds will be given at the point of purchase, according to the band. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration