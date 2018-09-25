Council to recognize alder, 2 others for saving lives during flooding
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison alder will be recognized Tuesday by his colleagues on the common council for saving two lives during last month’s flooding.
District 20 Alder Matt Phair and his wife, Connie, and another man, Alec Lewis, helped rescue two people from a car that was stuck in rushing flood waters on the city’s west side.
Council will also take a moment to remember 70-year-old James Sewell, who was swept away by the water and drowned.
