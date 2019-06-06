Cougar spotting in Beloit will likely launch DNR investigation

BELOIT, Wis. - The Department of Natural Resources said it will likely begin looking to confirm a cougar sighting along the Rock River that took place Tuesday morning.

Orfordville resident Luke Reints said he couldn't sleep Tuesday night, and went to a pedestrian bridge over the river to fish. About an hour later, he said he saw something unusual.

"I saw something out of the corner of my eye," he said. "It was kind of moving a little bit."

Reints said he looked closer and saw an animal underneath the bridge, resting on one of the posts.

"I got the chills right away," he said. "I just started backing up all the way to my truck."

After returning to his truck, Reints called Beloit police, who walked with him back to the bridge. When they got there, the animal was no longer around, he said.

The DNR said while cougar sightings are relatively rare in Wisconsin, it's not unlikely Reints could have seen one. In 2018, 31 cougar sightings were reported across the state. In 2012, a cougar was spotted in Rock County, according to Scott Walter of the DNR.

Walter said he will likely work to contact Beloit Police for a full report and also try to look for tracks in the area. He said tracks and photographs are the easiest way to confirm the big cats' presence.

Reints said he has a message for anyone else fishing along the river.

"I would just practice a little more caution," he said.

