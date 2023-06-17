Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department hosts annual Firemen's Festival Jun 17, 2023 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. -- The Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department hosted the 92nd annual Firemen's Festival on Saturday, at the fittingly named Firemen's Park.The festival included carnival games and rides, beer tents, live music and more. Proceeds from the event go towards purchasing lifesaving equipment for the fire department.Firefighters even showed up to staff the event."Everybody comes down," Lt. Jason Kudrna said. "We volunteer our time to put out fires and we volunteer our time to come out here and put this on as well."If you missed the fun on Saturday, the final day of festivities kicks off with a pancake breakfast on Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Searchers find second campsite, other clues while looking for missing teen near Devil's Lake State Park UWPD: Woman who pointed gun at other driver during road rage incident arrested Man suffers life-threatening injuries after truck rolls over south of Brodhead Green County lifeguards save young boy from drowning, get awarded for ‘act of heroism’ Vernon County Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills person who tried to drive away from traffic stop Latest News Government shutdown warnings rise as Republicans seek deeper cuts in budget battle Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department hosts annual Firemen's Festival Democrats and Republicans share core values but still distrust each other Wisconsin Vietnam veterans honored in ceremony in Washington D.C. Housing slowdown leads to first annual drop in US homeowner equity since 2012 More News