amazon cottage grove

A rendering of a proposed Amazon distribution center in Cottage Grove. Courtesy: M+H Architects/Trammell Crow Company via Village of Cottage Grove.

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. -- Cottage Grove's village board on Monday approved a development agreement with e-commerce giant Amazon as the company seeks to build a massive distribution center along Interstate 94.

In a unanimous vote, the board approved the 71-page agreement, marking the latest step toward making the more than 3 million-square-foot facility near the intersection of County Highways N and TT on the village's north side a reality.