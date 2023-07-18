COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. -- Cottage Grove's village board on Monday approved a development agreement with e-commerce giant Amazon as the company seeks to build a massive distribution center along Interstate 94.
During Monday's board meeting, village attorney Larry Konopacki said the project is moving on an "accelerated timeline" and highlighted a number of safeguards aimed at reducing the village's financial risk, among them a guarantee that sets a minimum assessed value of $245 million for the project as of Jan. 1, 2026. If the assessed value of the property were to drop below $245 million for any year, Amazon would be required to pay the difference between the taxes on the lower assessed value and the taxes that would be charged if the property was still assessed at $245 million.
"Once the deal is signed and everything becomes vested, the incentive to stop on something like this will be very, very, very low," Konopacki said.
Another part of the agreement would task Amazon with using "all reasonable effort" to keep truck traffic off local roads other than Highway N between the site and I-94. Area residents had voiced concerns about the increased traffic the project could generate on surrounding roads and in the village, including the potential use of Highway N as a cut-through to reach Interstate 39/90 in the town of Pleasant Springs.
The project is expected to create up to 1,500 jobs. News 3 Now reached out to Amazon Tuesday afternoon for an update on the project's construction timeline but did not receive a response as of Tuesday evening.
Village leaders said the project would help kick off development in the area north of I-94; another industrial park project has been proposed just to the north of the Amazon site.
